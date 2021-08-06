Contractors uninjured in rock-throwing incident
While repairing damage to the International Border Fence near the Sanchez Canal, contractors performing repairs for Yuma Sector Border Patrol found themselves under assault by individuals on the south side of the border early Tuesday morning.
According to a press release by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, at approximately 7 a.m., contractor employees reported to the Yuma Border Patrol Station that while they were making repairs to the border fence, they were attacked by a group of assailants throwing rocks at them from Mexico.
The contractors were able to move to a safe location until the individuals left the area, returning further into Mexico.
No employees or equipment were struck by the rocks, and no injuries were reported.
Agents apprehend group of 85 Thursday morning
Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended a group of 85 migrants near County 17th Street and the Salinity Canal early Thursday morning after they illegally crossed the border from Mexico into the United States.
The group, which consisted of 50 adults and 35 children, was transported to the Yuma station for processing.
Wellton agents make arrests in Tacna
Wellton Border Patrol agents conducted a vehicle stop on a suspicious van Monday morning in Tacna and discovered two U.S. citizens smuggling six migrants.
The driver of the van, a 40-year-old from California, had an extraditable warrant and the front passenger, a 37-year-old also from California, was in possession of fentanyl pills, heroin, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
The driver and passenger were turned over to local law enforcement and the migrants were arrested and transported to the Wellton station for further processing. The drugs were also turned over to local authorities and the minivan was seized per Yuma Sector policy.
Compiled from press releases and the U.S. Border Patrol Yuma Sector Facebook page.