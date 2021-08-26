Woman with criminal record apprehended near dam
Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents on Sunday apprehended a migrant with an extensive criminal history, including a previous conviction for premeditated 1st-degree murder.
Agents encountered Raquel Antonia Cuevas-Mena, who has also been convicted of arson, armed robbery, kidnapping and burglary, shortly after she illegally crossed the border into the country from Mexico.
Cuevas-Mena, a 43-year-old Nicaraguan national, was part of a group of eight migrants who entered the U.S. near the Morelos Dam on the west side of Yuma.
A records check conducted on Cuevas-Mena showed she was convicted of several felony charges in 1996 in Miami-Dade County, Florida.
Although she was 17 years ld at the time, she was charged as an adult.
Cuevas-Mena was sentenced to two years in prison and four years of probation and was subsequently removed from the U.S. after serving her time.
She will be prosecuted for re entry of an aggravated felon and faces jail time before she is returned to Nicaragua.
Agents rescue mother, baby from Ecuador
Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents also recently rescued an Ecuadorian mother and her baby.
The two migrants were abandoned by a smuggler about 150 yards south of the border.
The baby needed medical attention for respiratory issues.
Agents help woman suffering from heat
The Yuma Sector Border, Search, Trauma and Rescue (BORSTAR) unit responded on Monday to its second heat-related request for help within two days.
At approximately 9:30 a.m. Monday, Calexico Border Patrol agents located a group of four migrants west of the Imperial Sand Dunes.
One of the migrants in the group, a 50-year-old woman, told agents that she was dizzy. She also appeared to be suffering from heat exhaustion.
BORSTAR and air interdiction agents working in the area responded and provided initial medical care.
The woman was subsequently transported by ambulance to Yuma Regional Medical Center for additional treatment.
Agents stop 1,100 over weekend
Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended approximately 1,100 migrants who illegally entered the United States from Mexico over the weekend.
Several large groups were among those entries: groups of 45, 47 and 57 on Friday; 108 and 60 on Saturday; 41 and 71 on Sunday and 52 and 49 on Monday morning.
Mass entry attempt thwarted near San Luis
Agents thwarted an attempted mass entry near the San Luis Port of Entry over the weekend.
A group breached the old primary fence and were trying to scale the new border wall, but were stopped by agents in the area.
A small unmanned aerial system (UAS) operated by a Border Patrol supervisor recorded the entire incident.
Members of the group can be seen carrying ladders, tarps and pry bars.
Agents managed to push the group back into Mexico through the hole they had created in the old primary fence and officers from the San Luis Rio Colorado municipal police unit forced them to scatter from the area.
