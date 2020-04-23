A Yuma Sector Border Patrol Search, Trauma and Rescue (BORSTAR) team rescued three Honduran immigrants who were lost in the desert on Saturday, according to a Customs and Border Protection press release.
Mexican emergency services units were the first to know about the lost group after they received a call from one of the members of the group. The individual called to say they were part of a group of travelers and were lost and in distress.
The caller gave enough information for Wellton Station agents working out of the Camp Grip area to guide the BORSTAR team to their location and find them.
When BORSTAR agents found the group, one of them was a sick and vomiting. An emergency medical technician evaluated the individual and the rest of the group and decided they didn’t need additional medical treatment.
All three had entered the country illegally and were detained on immigration violations.