PHOENIX – Openings intended for wildlife will be put into portions of the U.S.-Mexico border wall – including sections in Arizona – under terms of a settlement in a 4-year-old lawsuit over how the Trump administration paid for new construction.

The deal filed in federal court spells out that there will be a passage of 5 feet by 7 feet in the Perilla Mountains corridor in Cochise County to accommodate jaguars and black bears.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you