The drivers of both of the vehicles involved in a two-car collision Thursday afternoon were transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center for further evaluation.
According to Fire Chief Paul De Anda, of the Somerton Cocopah Fire Department, the crash happened at approximately 1:37 p.m.at County 17th Street and Somerton Avenue.
When firefighters arrived on scene, they found a blue Ford Mustang, east of Somerton Avenue, on County 17th Street, facing south, over the centerline of the roadway.
A silver Jeep Grand Cherokee was on the northwest corner of the intersection, resting against the bridge’s guardrail.
“Both vehicles had one occupant and their airbags deployed,” De Anda said.
The driver of the Jeep was complaining of pain to her neck and arms, due to the airbag having deployed. The man who was driving the Mustang complained of pain to his arms, neck and head.
Both drivers were transported to the hospital by SCFD ambulances.
De Anda said that while one of the ambulances was still on scene, a farm service truck tried to avoid the accident scene by driving down an irrigation canal road.
The canal’s dirt roadway, however, gave way, causing the farm service truck to go into the canal. Neither the driver of the occupant were injured.
A nearby forklift operator was able to pull the farm service truck out of the canal.
The driver of the Jeep stated that she was northbound on Somerton Avenue when the Mustang, which was eastbound on County 17th Street, failed to stop and drove in front of her.
As a result, the Jeep was unable to stop in time and struck the Mustang on the driver’s side door.
The Somerton Police Department is investigating the accident.
