Boys & Girls Club to open Yuma branch in August

Good news for local families: Yuma will reopen its Boys & Girls Club in August.
The City of Yuma will partner with Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley to lease the John B. Smith and Edna P. Smith Campus, located at 1100 S. 13th Ave., to offer a “fun, safe and high-quality” youth development afterschool program.
The council on Wednesday unanimously approved an ordinance authorizing a lease agreement with the Phoenix-based organization for city-owned property.
“Bringing back the Boys & Girls Club programming is a big win for our community,” Mayor Doug Nicholls said in a city press release. “It will ensure our youth have a safe and positive place to learn and grow, and parents have affordable after-school and summer program options.”
Under the new agreement, the Boys & Girls Club will lease the property from the city for $1 per month and operate the Yuma location under the umbrella of the Phoenix organization. The initial lease is for four years with a one-year renewal term available.
‘REIMAGINED’ CLUB
All members ages 5-18 will be able to pay $30 a year for annual membership to the club. Youth ages 5-12 will pay a monthly fee of $80 per month for programs during the school year. Scholarship funding is available for participants. Teens ages 13-18 may attend the club for free, with paid annual membership. Parents will have the option of paying monthly, by semester or for the whole year.
For more information and to register, call 602-954-8182 or visit www.BGCAZ.org/Yuma.
The city press release noted that the “reimagined” club will be open 2:30-7 p.m. on weekdays and members will enjoy a snack. The club will also offer programming during school breaks and summer.
To help with startup and operational costs, the council allocated $100,000 in ARPA funding and the Quechan Tribe donated $14,252 in gaming revenues.
For 75 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley has been “creating equity and opportunity” for youth through academic, social and workforce opportunities.
“We are thrilled to bring back a program that is critical to the vitality of the Yuma community,” said Marcia Mintz, president and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley. “Our clubs are a place for youth to achieve academic success and build character and leadership.”
The club is working to create a local Yuma Advisory Committee of volunteers and business leaders to help develop partnerships and resources to support the club and its members.
The site of the Yuma club, the John B. Smith and Edna P. Smith Campus, has a long history of community support and involvement. Most recently, the Housing Authority of Yuma leased the facility to operate the after-school The SHINE Program.
Previously, the Salvation Army ran the Boys & Girls Club for years. However, the Salvation Army announced plans to sever its affiliation with the club organization. The announcement angered residents who had donated to a $1.6 million capital fundraising campaign to enlarge the club facilities. A new building and renovated older building were dedicated in October 2016.
Donors claimed that the Salvation Army never mentioned that the affiliation or building use could change and asked the city to take the lead in legal action against the nonprofit.
In a lawsuit filed in December 2018, the city claimed that the Salvation Army’s decision to end its affiliation with the club violated the terms of the agreement which transferred the city-owned property to the nonprofit in January 2003.
A settlement agreement in the lawsuit called for the city to reacquire the property. HACY took over the center in February 2020 as a result of a settlement agreement.
Donors were happy with the HACY takeover. However, the Boys & Girls Club of America had placed a moratorium on new charters so its center wasn’t an official affiliation. Nevertheless, SHINE tried to “emulate” the club’s traditional programs as well as introduce additional programs.
SHINE MINI-CENTERS
Earlier this year, HACY notified the city that they would not be renewing the lease and instead would be offering after-school programming on a smaller scale at its housing facilities.
Recognizing the importance of after-school and summer programming to the community, city leaders reached out to the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley to determine interest in opening a club at the Yuma center and the steps involved in opening a new club location. The Phoenix club expressed “strong interest” in opening a Yuma location.
“HACY, in partnership with the Arizona Housing Development Corporation, was honored to offer The SHINE Program to our community, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic when it needed us the most,” Michael Morrissey, HACY executive director, told the Yuma Sun.
“We were grateful for the opportunity to bridge the gap between the Salvation Army departure and the return of the Boys & Girls Club of America. We value their programs and services, and believe they can offer more for less.”
Morrissey said that HACY met with the club leadership team during a visit to Yuma and agreed to explore opportunities to partner and strengthen programs for youth in the community.
“In the meantime, SHINE will refocus its energy on providing programs and services for our youth and families throughout our low-income housing developments within the Yuma community,” Morrissey said.
The new focus includes opening four shine mini-centers in community rooms throughout the city.
“This expansion, coupled with the return of the Boys & Girls Club of America, will help to meet the growing need of after-school care for our children,” Morrissey said. “We appreciate the City of Yuma’s commitment to The SHINE Program in having provided us access to their facility for minimal cost, as well as their approval of CDBG funding that helped to support our program over the last two years.
“We will continue to work with the city as we move to scattered sites throughout city-owned property, and we will continue to adapt programs and services to meet the needs of our low-income housing communities,” he added.
Morrissey asked that residents stay tuned for the development of the Prosperity Business and Learning Center, as well as the growth of the Mentor Leader Program that will provide higher education in an Arizona Western College-accredited organizational leadership program, career development, business planning and networking opportunities for low-income high school students and families.