Wellton Station agents working at the Interstate 8 Immigration Checkpoint arrested three U.S. citizens Tuesday after finding methamphetamine, cash, fentanyl, and a firearm in their vehicle.
According to information provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, agents referred a 2008 Land Rover SUV to the secondary inspection area after a Border Patrol canine alerted to a scent.
After further investigation, agents found marijuana, fentanyl, nearly $10,000 in U.S. currency, and a Taurus G3 pistol in the vehicle.
The methamphetamine weighed approximately 1.21 pounds with an estimated street value of $4,000, while the fentanyl weighed a quarter pound and had an estimated street value of $3,500.
The three occupants of the vehicle were a 40-year-old man from Gadsden, who was the driver; a 40-year-old male passenger from Yuma, and a 36-year-old female from Avondale.
All three were arrested and taken into custody. The drugs, currency, firearm, vehicle, and six cell phones were seized.