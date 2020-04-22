Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents encountered immigrants coming from the South Asia region in two separate incidents on Thursday.
According to a news release from the agency, the first incident involved Nepalese immigrants who were crossing illegally near the Salinity Canal and County 17 ½ street. The 27-year-old men told agents after being arrested that they arrived in Yuma after traveling through India, Thailand, Colombia and Mexico to get to the US border.
The second incident involved six adult immigrants, half of whom were from Pakistan and others from Mexico. They were traveling as a group east of the Gilas and south of I-8. While conducting routine surveillance, Wellton Station agents said they spotted the group walking north toward the highway. They stopped and questioned them and discovered that the group was there illegally.
Three weeks ago Yuma Sector agents encountered an Indian family trying to cross the Colorado River into Yuma. Agents had to rescue the family after they almost drowned while trying to cross the Salinity Canal.
The spokesperson for Yuma Sector, Jose Garibay, said since the start of the current fiscal year in October to now, local agents have apprehended six Pakistani immigrants. Compared with this same period last year, Yuma sector had caught none.
The two Nepalese immigrants apprehended Thursday are the only Nepalese immigrants caught this year. Within the same time period last year, Yuma Sector caught the same number.
As far as Indian immigrants, Yuma Sector has apprehended just under 200 in the current fiscal year, which is nearly a 50% decline from the 440 they caught in the same time period last year.
Garibay said they don’t usually catch immigrants from South Asia, but immigrants from regions across the oceans usually have a way to get to the US border, usually via plane to somewhere in South America as the Nepalese immigrants caught on Thursday did. “It usually depends which transnational criminal organization they’re paying,” Garibay said about their routes.
Within the current fiscal year, Yuma Sector has also seen an increase in immigrants from Romania. Last year, in the same time period, Yuma Sector caught 50, while so far this fiscal year they’ve apprehended 70.