Border Patrol agents apprehended seven people carrying crystal methamphetamine in a remote section of desert Wednesday night.
Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents from Wellton Station encountered seven subjects, all Mexican nationals illegally in the U.S., just south of Interstate 8 west of Gila Bend, according to a press release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
Agents located a backpack containing a secure two-way radio and three plastic containers of crystal methamphetamine. The total weight of the narcotics was nearly four pounds with an estimated street value of $7,100, the press release noted.
The narcotics were seized and the seven backpackers were referred for criminal prosecution.
“Apprehending desert backpackers with narcotics can be a challenge since illegal aliens apprehended in the desert often claim they are making the trek across the desert in search of jobs and opportunities, when in actuality, many are repeat narcotics backpackers. These individuals attempt to conceal themselves with camouflage to make detection difficult...,” the press release noted.