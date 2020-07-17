Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents on Sunday rescued an elderly, semi-conscious man who was suffering from heat exhaustion.
That evening, two Blythe station agents noticed a minivan parked off the shoulder of an Interstate 10 exit ramp near Graham Pass. The minivan was buried in soft sand up to the vehicle’s axles. As agents approached the van, they noticed an elderly man slumped over into the passenger seat.
Both of the agents attempted to communicate with the man, but he was semi-conscious and unable to respond to their questions. The vehicle’s air conditioning was blowing hot air and the agents also smelled gasoline, according to information provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
Suspecting the man may be suffering from heat exhaustion, the agents were able to get the man out of his minivan and place him into their air conditioned Border Patrol vehicle
After giving the man juice and a cold pack, they called an ambulance and notified his daughter.
The man, who is an 80-year-old U.S. citizen, was taken to a nearby hospital.