BP agents seize 998 Oxycodone pills

Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents from the Blythe Station seized 996 OxyContin pills at the immigration checkpoint on Highway 95 Monday night in an apparent failed drug smuggling attempt.
According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the agents received information from Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) that a shuttle van and a Jeep Cherokee were possibly attempting to smuggle narcotics.
At approximately 10:30 p.m., both vehicles arrived at the checkpoint.
The vehicles were referred to the secondary inspection area for further investigation. When agents conducted a pat-down search of the occupants, they discovered that a male passenger of the shuttle van was a body carrier, concealing tablets of OxyContin under his clothes.
The estimated street value of the narcotics is nearly $12,000.
The 20-year-old male U.S. citizen was arrested for controlled substance violations. The pills were seized and the case was turned over to HSI.