BP arrests 3 near Dateland, seize backpacks filled with meth stash

Yuma Sector Border Patrol arrested three Mexican nationals who agents said were carrying backpacks filled with methamphetamine through a remote area of the desert late Tuesday night.
According to information provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Wellton Station agents observed a small group of three suspected drug smugglers walking in the desert several miles southeast of Dateland.
When agents responded to their location to apprehend them, they dropped the makeshift backpacks they were carrying and fled.
All three, who were later determined to be Mexican nationals illegally present in the country, were caught and taken into custody.
Upon searching the backpacks, agents discovered 78 packages of methamphetamine. The total weight of the narcotics was approximately 79 pounds and had an estimated street value of over $158,000.
The methamphetamine was seized and the three backpackers will be referred for criminal prosecution.