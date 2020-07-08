Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipient from California and apprehended several illegal entrants during a failed human smuggling attempt.
The incident, according to information provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, occurred at approximately 5:45 p.m., Monday when agents assigned to Dome Valley conducted a vehicle stop on a 2019 Dodge Charger along Interstate 8. During the stop agents determined the female driver was a DACA recipient and the front seat passenger was illegally present in the United States.
Two additional entrants were found hiding in the trunk of the vehicle.
The 21-year-old DACA recipient, whose status had expired, was residing in San Bernardino, Calif
The three illegal entrants she was attempting to smuggle were all male Mexican citizens and ranged in age from 28 to 52 years old.
All four individuals will be processed for immigration violations.