Border Patrol agents stopped a 32-year-old Mexican man from Michoacan from passing the Wellton checkpoint with false identification on Monday.
The man was traveling on a Greyhound bus when agents at the Wellton station referred the bus to secondary inspection. Agents boarded the bus to check for identification, and the man presented them with a birth certificate and California identification card.
Agents saw that he didn’t match the person depicted on the identification he presented and didn’t speak English. Agents took him off the bus, allowed the rest of the bus to pass and had the man go through biometric screening.
The results of the biometric screening revealed he was a different person than the person on his identification documents. He reportedly admitted that he had purchased the two forms of ID for about $100 while he was in Mexico and that he had entered the country illegally.
He also had a stolen permanent resident card on him, Border Patrol said.
Jose Garibay, spokesperson for Yuma sector Border Patrol, said that “it is uncommon for (Border Patrol) to encounter illegal aliens presenting false identification documents in the Yuma Sector, however, it is very common for us to apprehend illegal aliens traveling on common carriers.”