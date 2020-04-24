Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents working out of Wellton station found $113,000 worth of methamphetamine on a 20-year-old Yuma man on Tuesday, according to a press release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
The agents were alerted to the drugs by a Border Patrol canine. After a secondary inspection, agents discovered 50 packages of meth hidden throughout the Toyota Camry, including in the gas tank, backseat, rear-door panels and the air filter compartment. The combined weight of the packages was 56 pounds.
The driver was a US citizen and was arrested on drug smuggling charges. His vehicle was seized along with the drugs.
According to the press release, “Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents continue to counter illegal immigration in addition to drug smugglers attempting to transport deadly and toxic drugs into the interior of the United States and while exposing themselves to the dangers of COVID-19.”
It added that “as our communities battle with the current health pandemic, the drug use epidemic continues to affect communities throughout the nation.”