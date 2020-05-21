Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents made several rescues over the weekend while responding to four different calls to help people in distress.
The first took place Friday evening after Wellton Station agents received a call from Mexican authorities about a border crosser lost in the Yuma Sector. A Yuma Sector Search, Trauma and Rescue unit was able to contact the individual and help agents locate the man.
A Border Patrol emergency medical technician (EMT) evaluated the subject and medically cleared him for deportation.
The next afternoon, agents provided similar medical attention to a Mexican man who had crossed illegally and was in a remote section of the desert. When agents found him, they determined he was dehydrated.
An EMT administered several bags of intravenous fluids, but couldn’t restore his blood pressure. He was taken to Yuma Regional Medical Center, where he recovered. He was later processed and deported.
Both this deportation and the previous one took place under Title 42, which allows an expedited deportation process to protect public health.
The next afternoon, the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from Yuma Sector agents to help find two U.S. citizens lost near Palo Verde, Calif. Yuma Sector agents from Blythe Station helped ICSO find the 55-year-old male and 45-year-old female by tracking their footprints.
Both were determined to be extremely dehydrated when they were found and taken to a nearby hospital for overexposure and dehydration treatment.
That night, Yuma Sector agents also helped ICSO find a 17-year-old runaway from El Centro. ICSO reported that the teen had walked away from his friend’s vehicle near the Quechan Casino and was later found walking on Interstate 8 a half-mile east of Andrade Road. Agents turned him over to ICSO.