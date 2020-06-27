BP nabs 5 illegal entrants in two smuggling attempts

Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents from the Wellton Station were able to determine that the two-rear seat passengers of a Nissan Altima that attempted to pass through the immigration checkpoint on Interstate 8 on Wednesday were illegal entrants from Mexico.

Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended several illegal entrants from Mexico and arrested three U.S. citizens on Wednesday during two failed human smuggling attempts.

According to information provided in a U.S. Custom and Border protection news release, that afternoon Wellton Station agents operating in Dome Valley observed a Ford F-150 pickup truck attempting to circumvent the immigration checkpoint on Interstate 8.

After conducting a traffic stop on the vehicle, agents determined that the three passengers were Mexican nationals who were in the country illegally.

The driver, a 29-year-old U.S. citizen, was arrested for human smuggling.

The second incident occurred later in the day when a Nissan Altima with four passengers attempted to pass through the immigration checkpoint on Interstate 8, which is east of the city of Yuma.

While conducting a secondary inspection of the vehicle, Wellton Station agents were able to determine that the driver and front seat passenger were both U.S. citizens.

The two-rear seat passengers, however, turned out to be illegal entrants from Mexico.

Both of the U.S. citizens were arrested for human smuggling.

