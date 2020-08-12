Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents from the Wellton Station detained a U.S. citizen who had a felony warrant for his arrest and they recovered a stolen vehicle Friday afternoon at the immigration checkpoint on Interstate 8.
According to information provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a Border Patrol license reader alerted to a 2002 Toyota Sienna as it was attempting to pass through the checkpoint.
Agents directed the vehicle, which had a single male occupant to the secondary inspection area for further investigation.
While questioning the driver, it was determined that the vehicle, which was a rental, had been reported stolen out of Wyoming.
A records check also revealed that the driver had a fully extraditable warrant out of Wyoming for felony larceny.
The driver, a 60-year-old U.S. citizen from Buckeye, Ariz., was detained for the outstanding warrant. And later taken into custody by troopers from the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
Troopers also arranged to have the 2002 Toyota Sienna returned to the rental company.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854.