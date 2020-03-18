Yuma Sector Border Patrol Search, Trauma, and Rescue (BORSTAR) agents, along with agents assigned to the Wellton Station and the Yuma Air Branch of Air and Marine Operations, rescued an illegal entrant lost in the desert and in distress.
According to information from the Yuma Sector Public Affairs Office, at approximately noon on Tuesday, Mexican officials notified the Yuma Sector Operations Center that they had received a call from an individual lost in the desert.
The male Mexican national had contacted Mexico’s emergency services (which is the equivalent to 911 in the U.S.) stating that he had entered the U.S. from Mexican Federal Highway 2 without food or water.
Initial attempts to call the subject on the phone were unsuccessful. BORSTAR agents were eventually able to re-establish communication with the lost man and determined his location.
BORSTAR agents and Wellton Station agents, with the assistance of a U.S. Customs and Border Protection helicopter, located and rescued the 34-year-old Mexican national, who was unable to walk after climbing high up a desert hillside.
A U.S. Border Patrol Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) examined the subject once he was located. Although treated for exhaustion, the man was in good health.
He will be charged with immigration violations.