Part of the Yuma Sector Border Patrol’s intelligence Unit confiscated almost $100,000 in unreported cash on Monday.
The Blythe Integrated Targeting Team, which specializes in targeting high-risk transnational and illicit criminal organizations, stopped two men driving from Los Angeles to Nogales, Mexico, while they were driving along I-10 near Quartzsite, according to a news release from the agency.
After agents detained the men, a 61-year-old and 20-year-old Mexican national, they found the unreported cash in the vehicle. Agents said the men admitted that they picked the money up from a warehouse and were headed to Mexico.
Large amounts of money have to be declared before leaving the country, but, Yuma Sector spokesperson Garibay said, if someone declares large amounts of money frequently, that would open them up to government investigation. For this reason, people who transport money to be used for illicit purposes don’t report the money they’re carrying.
Garibay said that seizing unreported cash isn’t uncommon, but the amount is usually less than $50,000, which made this especially large.