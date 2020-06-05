Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a 17-year-old U.S. citizen on Wednesday for allegedly attempting to retrieve packages that were dropped from a drone flown into the U.S. from Mexico.
According to information provided in a U.S. Customs and Border Protection news release, agents working near San Luis observed the drone dropping several small packages and an individual in the same vicinity.
Agents made contact with the individual, who turned out to be a juvenile, and a Border Patrol canine alerted to his vehicle.
When his vehicle was searched, agents found nine packages containing methamphetamine weighing more than 12 pounds, with an estimated street value of $26,000.
The juvenile was arrested for drug possession, while the narcotics and vehicle were seized.