Wellton Station Border Patrol agents stopped three people from passing the Interstate 8 checkpoint with methamphetamine and two handguns on Friday night, according to a press release from Customs and Border Protection.
Yuma Sector Border Patrol spokesperson Jose Garibay said the guns were legally registered, but the presence of $4,600 worth of meth in a backpack gave agents a reason to confiscate the .380 caliber handgun and 9mm handgun.
All three people in the vehicle were U.S. citizens. The driver was an 18-year-old woman, and the two passengers were both male, ages 57 and 60.
All were arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.