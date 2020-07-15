BP thwarts 6 human smuggling attempts, arrest 5, apprehend 24

Over the span of four days, which began Thursday evening and ended Sunday afternoon, Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents prevented six separate human smuggling attempts, arresting a total of five U.S. citizens and apprehending 24 illegal entrants.
In the first failed attempt, which happened Thursday evening, agents assigned to the Highway 78 checkpoint located and arrested seven illegal entrants attempting to walk around the checkpoint. They had illegally crossed into the United States near Calexico, California the day before.
The group, was dropped off before the checkpoint and were supposed to be picked up by an unidentified vehicle on the other side.
The illegal entrants, six males and one female, were all citizens of Mexico and ranged in age from 23 to 41 years old. They were expelled from the United States under Title 42 authority.
Then on Friday, agents assigned to Dome Valley conducted a vehicle stop on a Toyota Sienna on Interstate 8 near Wellton.
The driver, a 19-year-old man, and a 40-year-old female front seat passenger were both U.S. citizens. Agents, however, determined that the remaining five occupants were citizens of Mexico who were illegally present in the country.
Agents assigned to Dome Valley also stopped two smuggling attempts on Saturday.
At 3:40 p.m., agents conducted a vehicle stop on a Toyota Camry and determined that a male United States citizen was smuggling a Mexican citizen.
A short time later, agents conducted a vehicle stop on a Ford Fusion after observing the vehicle circumvent the checkpoint by driving through Dome Valley.
The female driver, an 18-year-old United States citizen, was attempting to smuggle four male illegal aliens from Mexico, ranging in age from 19 to 37 years old. The illegal entrants in both smuggling attempts were expelled under Title 42 authority and the vehicles were seized.
Another two human smuggling attempts were stopped on Sunday, with the first incident happening at approximately 5:40 a.m., when agents encountered a Chrysler van attempting to pass through the Highway 78 checkpoint.
The driver was an illegal entrant who claimed to have been living in the United States since 2005, while the passenger, who was also in the country illegally, crossed into the United States the previous day.
They told agents that they were traveling to Tulsa, Oklahoma, for work.
Later, at approximately 5 p.m., agents assigned to Dome Valley conducted a vehicle stop on a Toyota Corolla and agents determined the vehicle’s five passengers were illegally present in the United States.
Four of the passengers were citizens of Mexico and the other passenger was a citizen of Honduras. The female driver was a 24-year-old United States citizen. The illegal crossers were expelled and the vehicles were seized.