Arizona’s Legislative District 4 said goodbye to its representative, Charlene Fernandez, this month after she was appointed by the Biden Administration to serve as the next State Director of Rural Development for Arizona for the Department of Agriculture. Now, LD4 has found a new representative in Yuman Brian Fernandez, who was appointed by the Yuma County Board of Supervisors to serve the remainder of Charlene Fernandez’s term.
Arizona House Democrats reported in a press release that Brian Fernandez was welcomed to its 29-member caucus on Monday. Born and raised in Yuma, Fernandez is the son of his predecessor, Charlene Fernandez, and has a background in business ownership, software consulting and community advocacy.
Having founded and later sold Symfodium LLC, Brian Fernandez’s technology background has intersected politics from the start. Symfodium built software that managed communication for members of Congress. Brian Fernandez also advised Senator Byron Dorgan and the Congressional Black Caucus on technology policy.
He has additional background volunteering in political campaigns for Gov. Janet Napolitano, Congressman Raul Grijalva and Congressman Ed Pastor, but now, Brian Fernandez’s political career is taking on a new role.
“I’m humbled and grateful for the opportunity to serve my community through this appointment. Legislative District 4 has always enjoyed great Representatives and I look forward to continuing that tradition,” Fernandez said. “I’m ready to get to work!”
House Democratic Leader Reginald Bolding stated in the press release that Arizona’s House Democrats are excited to welcome Fernandez.
“He brings a strong knowledge base on the issues affecting our communities here in Arizona that will be instrumental in the upcoming legislative session,” he said. “He has numerous experiences that will show what a great addition he will be to our caucus and we look forward to working with him.”
Legislative District 4 includes portions of Yuma County.
