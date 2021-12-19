The Yuma County Board of Supervisors on Monday will consider whether to award a contract for the design and construction of a broadband middle-mile fiber backbone.
Although the supervisors will meet at 9 a.m. for the regular session, the broadband contract is scheduled for discussion at 1:30 p.m.
The supervisors have the option of approving, rejecting or modifying the agenda item. This contract was previously presented to the supervisors on Nov. 15. Following the recommendation of the Broadband Task Force, staff had recommended that the contract go to ALLO Communications.
On Nov. 29, the board held a special meeting to address the broadband project. Gila Electronics, WANRack and lobbyists for WANRack and Google opposed the selection and questioned the process.
One of the complaints was that the county did not make the submitted proposals public after opening the bids and did not provide a protest period of at least 10 business days as required by state law.
Deputy County Attorney Bill Kerekes and County Administrator Susan Thorpe agreed to provide the proposals publicly and allow for a 10-day comment period to address any questions or concerns with due process or misunderstanding of the proposals.
On Nov. 29, the county posted all documents related to the procurement process for all vendors. The comment period ended on Dec. 13.
Staff noted that after board action on Monday, any protests will be made through the court system.
The current estimated broadband fiber middle-mile backbone is 181 miles in length with an estimated cost of $37.5 million. The intention is for the county and the contractor to seek state and federal grants to help fund the project. The county will also request partnership funding from the cities and towns in the county using a portion of their pandemic relief funds or other funds.
The updated target completion date is June 2023, which staff described as a “very aggressive” timeline.
In other action, the supervisors will also hear updated information on renovation project options for the Health Department, including remodel, expansion, reconstruction and/or development of remote satellite clinic space.
The supervisors previously directed staff to provide a prioritized list of options with financial details.
Other action and discussion items include the presentation of 2021 election laws enacted following the 2021 regular legislative session and a brief review of the 2022 legislative proposals as identified by statewide recorder and election officials.
In addition, the supervisors will elect a chair and vice chair for 2022, appoint members to several boards and commissions for the new calendar year and hear COVID-19 updates and activities.
The agenda also includes several planning and zoning public hearings and cases.
The consent calendar contains the follow items:
• The purchase of desktop and laptop computers and software in the amount of $251,477, for the Life Cycle Management Program.
• Award a waste tire removal and disposal services contract to CRM of America at the unit prices of $84.95 per ton for passenger cars and light pick-up truck tires and semi/large truck tires, and $144.95 per ton for construction, agriculture and other tires and shreds/OTRs. Yuma County maintains and operates a waste tire collection site in the North Gila Valley. The waste tires must be disposed of and recycled in compliance with state laws.
• An agreement for election services between Yuma County, Recorder’s Office and Somerton, effective through Dec. 31, 2026.
• Cancel the March 8 special all-mail election for the Martinez Lake Resort Unit No. 1 Road Improvement and Maintenance District Board of Directors due to lack of participation.
• Award a design-build contract for the construction of a new 3,200-square-foot metal storage building for the Health Department at 2725 S. Avenue B to GCI Construction and Inspections in the amount of $346,430.
• Appoint the Arizona Attorney General to represent Yuma County in the pending appeal of a property valuation case entitled Agua Caliente Solar v. Arizona Department of Revenue, et al.
The meeting will take place in the BOS Auditorium, 198 S. Main St. It also typically airs live on Facebook.
View the complete agenda and staff reports for Monday at https://tinyurl.com/yw5ahcuc.