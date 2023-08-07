The Yuma County middle-mile broadband buildout project has already made an economic impact, specifically on the employment opportunities in the community.
“I think it’s important from an economic development standpoint to understand how this relationship and what this has done already, without even having the fiber completed in this design and what it’s going to provide for citizens,” said PJ Way, broadband program manager.
The contractor, ALLO Communications, has hired 45 full-time employees and is expected to add 30-40 more staff in the next six months. The average salary with benefits is $60-70,000 a year.
Subcontractors have about 80 employees working on this specific project.
In addition, Arizona Western College is offering a Broadband Fiber Optics Technician and Apprenticeship certificate, giving others the chance to join the industry.
“The opportunities are there, and everywhere you look, you really see opportunities,” Way added.
And the project continues on track, according to Way.
In an update to the Board of Supervisors, Way noted that he meets with ALLO regularly to check on the progress.
The purpose of building the middle-mile fiber backbone is to incentivize and lower the barrier for last-mile internet service providers to offer service to unserved and underserved areas of the county.
Yuma County committed $20.7 million, about half of its total American Rescue Plan Act funding toward the project, and must meet ARPA deadline requirements by December 2024.
“We will meet that deadline,” Way noted.
The first quarter of 2024 is the target completion date for the first phase. “Ideally, we have last-mile opportunities for people to connect to the middle mile and have delivered services in the beginning of next year,” he said.
The Phase 2 expansion eastward along Route 95 through Dome Valley and along Interstate 8 will continue into 2024. Way is working with the irrigation districts to secure water crossing permits, with 85% of the permits approved and the remaining 15% under review.
The Somerton permits have been completed, with permit requests for San Luis, Cocopah Tribe and Bureau of Reclamation in progress.
Way is working with ALLO to produce a list of services and a pricing model. Cost of services would be the cost of the middle mile for an internet service provider to join as part of that middle-mile network. The goal is “to keep the price point as low as possible and make sure that they’re getting the best opportunity for coverage,” Way said.
With the county building the backbone, internet providers should be able to keep prices for residents affordable.
“It cost them money to build that middle mile to get to the point where they can start deploying to citizens. We’re absorbing that cost. We’re really helping to sustain that,” Way explained.
ALLO, along with other providers, is planning to open an office in Yuma and will be able to provide last-mile service to residents by subscribing to the county-owned network.
“Everybody will pay the same in that portion of the calculation,” Way said.
Supervisor Tony Reyes said his goal was to provide reliable broadband services anywhere in Yuma County, in particular outlying areas, and to make sure local internet providers could also be part of the deal.
“We like to support the local entities as much as possible,” he said.
Way continues to work with county staff to identify grant opportunities for more funding. The federal Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) Program awarded Arizona $993 million, and the county is eyeing some of the funding for future possible expansion of Tacna to Dateland.
Phase 2 will address agricultural broadband for better water management, deployment of ag technology for “smart farms” and securing the nation’s food supply.
“Food security, it’s been interesting. I’ve had some really unique conversations and the understanding that food security is national security by having an opportunity to provide food stability to our communities. It also goes throughout the country,” Way said.
Yuma County received a $6 million grant from the Governor’s Office towards funding this part of the infrastructure. The county has also requested $3-6 million in congressional funding.
In the meantime, Way is working on the design of the ag project, looking into the cost, right-of-way access, electricity, etc.
“We’re supporting a very high-end infrastructure design,” he noted.