Yuma County has landed state grants totaling nearly $20 million for broadband network projects.
The Arizona Commerce Authority awarded $10 million to the county for its broadband middle-mile project and $9.75 million to ALLO Communications, the company contracted by the county to build the network, for a last-mile project that will connect fiber from the county’s middle-mile network to homes and businesses in San Luis.
The maximum amount allowable for the ACA’s Arizona Broadband Development Grant was $10 million.
“It’s a great day in Yuma County to receive these additional funds from the Arizona Commerce Authority to help us finance this important broadband project,” said Tony Reyes, chairman of the Board of Supervisors.
Jeff Sobotka, vice president and state broadband director, noted that the Yuma County Broadband Task Force was instrumental in winning grants for these two projects. Members include Mark Smith of Smith Farms, retired County Administrator Susan Thorpe, current County Administrator Ian McGaughey, Paul Brierley, executive director of the University of Arizona Yuma Center of Excellence for Desert Agriculture, and Julie Engel, president and CEO of the Greater Yuma Economic Development Corporation.
In addition, Sobotka said, “Jenny Torres, the community development director for the City of San Luis, was also on the task force and was a leader for broadband development for the City of San Luis, and Supervisor Reyes was the elected official who championed broadband on the board and delivered broadband funding for Yuma county. All should be congratulated for their hard work over the past two years that was instrumental in winning the ABDG grant funding from the Arizona Commerce Authority.”
The supervisors last year identified high-speed broadband service as its highest priority and committed $20.7 million, one half of its $41 million allocation of American Rescue Plan Act funds, to the countywide broadband backbone network.
The purpose of the project is to provide residents in the county with access to high-speed, reliable, affordable internet service, using the latest fiber optic technology. The backbone network will make it easier for last-mile providers to connect to unserved and underserved areas in the county.
As designed, the network covers 140 miles across the county. Future extensions may be added as funding becomes available.
“This critical funding will allow the county to extend the network even further to best serve residents and businesses with fast, affordable high-speed internet,” County Administrator Ian McGaughey said.
The middle-mile network will be a countywide utility and asset, regularly upgraded and maintained for 50-plus years.
The plan is to offer the fastest speeds available, with symmetrical 1 gigabit per second for residential and 10 Gbps for businesses, with future upgrades as technology evolves.
The supervisors approved an agreement with ALLO in January for the design and construction of the middle-mile network. The board also authorized and funded the design and construction of the first portion of the network, which includes the north, west and south sections of the county network, in an amount not to exceed $20.7 million.
A grant request was submitted to the Arizona Broadband Development Grant program for the east county portion.
Yuma County was one of 14 award recipients in rural counties through a competitive grant process. The county’s Administration Grants Office handled the grant development and submission.
The county will continue to seek out additional grants and funding sources to expand and extend the middle mile and incentivize additional last-mile service to the county’s most rural areas, including the unserved and underserved.
In June, the supervisors approved a network operations and maintenance agreement with ALLO for the county’s broadband middle-mile network. ALLO will maintain, manage, operate and market the county’s network and serve as the exclusive provider of wholesale services over the network.
ALLO will offer wholesale access to the network, providing incentive to any company that would like to provide the last-mile service to customers.
The company will pay for all operation and maintenance costs, including pole, conduit and rights-of-way fees and regulatory compliance costs, as well as periodic equipment refreshes, and the county will pay for any significant network upgrades.
The company will pay the county a revenue share of 40% after operating costs. The county’s share will never be less than zero dollars.
The agreement allows ALLO to provide retail services to customers, such as fiber to homes and businesses. But their retail services for access to the network will be provided in no different terms than other retail providers.
Network extensions paid for the county will be owned by the county. Network extensions paid for by ALLO will be owned by ALLO.
Ownership of network extensions paid by both the county and ALLO will be negotiated on a case-by-case basis.
The Arizona Commerce Authority grant program allocated a total of $75.7 million to 14 awardees in rural counties and $23.6 million to six awardees in urban counties, spurring $112.8 million in local matching funds.
Grants were awarded through a competitive process based on criteria such as return on investment and local support.
Gov. Doug Ducey launched the program in November 2021, investing $100 million to expand high-speed broadband to Arizona’s unserved or underserved areas.
“This award represents a generational investment toward connecting rural and underserved parts of the state and demonstrates our commitment to ensure all Arizonans have access to high-speed internet,” Ducey said. “Whether it’s public safety, education, telemedicine or more, reliable internet access is more important than ever. We’re grateful to be partnering with communities across our state to ensure we connect all of Arizona.”
In a press release, the state noted that when completed, the grant projects will increase connections for homes, businesses, public safety agencies, medical facilities, schools, libraries and more while catalyzing new economic development and enhancing opportunities for sectors such as tourism, trade and agriculture.
Examples of projects include installing high-speed fiber-optic infrastructure, deploying Wi-Fi access points and networking equipment for broadband internet, and expanding existing and middle-mile fiber networks.
“We are proud to announce the Arizona Broadband Development Grant Program awardees,” said Sandra Watson, president and CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority.
“These collaborative projects will enhance how Arizonans live, work and learn regardless of where they live. We are grateful to Gov. Ducey and all our state and federal partners for their commitment to expand broadband statewide,” she added.