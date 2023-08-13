The planned construction of a wireless broadband network will put Yuma County at the forefront of the agricultural industry.
“We’re already getting global recognition,” Mark Smith told the Board of Supervisors.
The county, through the Governor’s Office, has been awarded $6 million for the construction of a network designed specifically for farmers’ use of precision technology and water management and conservation.
The proposed state-of-the-art mobile tower network is unique in that it will serve a specific industry that is increasingly becoming reliant on broadband technology.
The network is expected to bring high-paying jobs and opportunities to Yuma County.
“I’m excited about it because of what it potentially can do for Yuma County,” Smith said.
Smith, president of Smith Farms Co., and Paul Brierley, then executive director of the Yuma Center of Excellence for Desert Agriculture and now director of the Arizona Department of Agriculture, led efforts to expand broadband access in rural Yuma County. Brierley has credited Smith with starting the effort by questioning why Yuma was not getting the broadband speeds paid by customers.
This eventually led to the Yuma County middle-mile broadband buildout project, which aims to lower the barrier for last-mile internet service providers to offer service to unserved and underserved areas of the county.
Yuma County committed $20.7 million, about half of its total American Rescue Plan Act funding toward the project.
This middle-mile backbone, Smith said, will be “one of the most robust systems in the world. There’s a lot of interest in that from major defense contractors. A lot of our inquiries are from defense contractors because they have technology, a lot of sensor companies that make sensors.”
The county’s middle-mile project is what will make the agricultural broadband network possible.
“Without the middle mile, this system would be too expensive to put in,” Smith noted.
The broadband towers for agriculture will be a part of the middle-mile network and will be owned by the county, but they will only service the agricultural industry.
“Our agriculture is 65% of our economy. We want to keep agriculture strong, we want to keep it technologically advanced. We want to stay ahead of everyone else to keep our industry strong and secure in this area. With the challenge of water and other challenges we have, this is an important aspect of that, that will give us an edge that no one else will have,” Smith said.
Local farmers are already sending employees for training. “We’ve already had people from the agricultural sector here in Yuma go off, for example, to John Deere and other places to be trained in how the system would work and be integrated into the county,” Vice Chair Jonathan Lines noted.
The network will enable the use of remote sensors, drones, artificial intelligence and autonomous equipment known as ag-tech, which, according to a county staff report, is needed by the modern agricultural industry to ensure competitiveness, productivity, sustainability, water preservation and the protection of national food security.
The Yuma Center of Excellence for Desert Agriculture has filed for a grant with the University of Lincoln in England for a global project that would research robotics technology for agriculture.
“This is the interest we’re getting in our system, to have this robust of a system, and it’s all because of the overall structure, the backbone that’s in, that we will ultimately have fiber optics over the entire county. That is going to be unique, but that’s going to put Yuma County on the map and that also is going to lead to opportunity for all the technologies going on,” Smith added.
Chairman Martin Porchas thanked Smith and Brierley for ‘leading the charge” in the broadband project. The other supervisors also thanked Smith for being the driving force.
“Anytime I hear that Yuma’s at the forefront of saving water, I think that’s the type of thing we want to do. We want to make sure that agriculture is protected, the military gets protected, and tourism gets protected,” Supervisor Tony Reyes said.
“Thank you for leading the way … and convincing everyone,” Supervisor Lynne Pancrazi noted.
“Thank you for being kind of the driving force back at the beginning of all this (and) educating a lot of us on what needed to happen,” Supervisor Darren Simmons added.
In turn, Smith expressed gratitude to the supervisors for allowing him to “go bold on this.”
“This is a program that is designed to ultimately get service to everyone in Yuma County. So that’s unique to most systems … And it’s hard to keep up with the interest in it. So thank you,” he said.