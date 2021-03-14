Broadband access and expansion, COVID-19 rental assistance and options for replacing the Administration Annex facility are among the topics to be discussed during the Monday meeting of the Yuma County Board of Supervisors.
In the interest of supporting access to and expanding broadband throughout the county, the supervisors have requested a presentation from Jeff Sobotka, vice president and state broadband director for the Arizona Commerce Authority, regarding the state’s initiatives and how the county can become more engaged in those initiatives.
The county also asked members of the local Broadband Action Committee, composed of Julie Engel, Paul Brierley and Kathleen Hernandez, to report on the committee’s work, provide the results of a Yuma study related to broadband and identify next steps.
The supervisors will also discuss the proposed COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance Program funded by the federal government and potentially approve a contract with Western Arizona Council of Governments to assist with implementation of the program. Yuma County received $6.5 million to help individuals and families suffering from the economic impacts of the pandemic.
In addition, the board will hear a presentation by Yuma County Facilities Management and BWS Architects regarding options for replacing the Administration Annex facility at 197 S. Main St. Facilities Management will also provide a brief overview of facilities needs for the Public Health Department and support services facilities.
The consent agenda also includes the items:
– A resolution granting a franchise and license to Southwest Gas Corp. to provide natural gas in the unincorporated areas of the county and license to use the county right-of-way for up to 25 years.
• A contract with MAC GC-Electric in the amount of $315,750 for the replacement of cooling towers and motorized valves at the Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.
• Acceptance of 48th Street median landscaping improvements from Foothills Boulevard to about 200 feet east of El Camino Del Diablo into the county maintenance system and authorize Public Works to provide maintenance services.
• Grant use of public property between the Gadsden Community Development Board and the county for five years with automatic extensions of five-year periods.
• Authorize the trade of a 1993 Caterpillar D7R dozer to Empire Southwest for a credit in the amount of $56,000 to be applied toward the purchase of new equipment and authorize the purchase a new Caterpillar 415F2IL Industrial Loader from Empire Southwest in an amount not to exceed $44,434.
View the full agenda and staff reports at https://tinyurl.com/2md9zmwz.
Anyone concerned with COVID-19 who does not want to attend the meeting in person but wishes to participate in the call to the public can submit an email with the subject line “Call to the Public” and a statement to: publiccomment@yumacountyaz.gov.
Public comment emails will be accepted until 8 a.m. the morning of the meeting and read aloud during the meeting that starts at 9 a.m. in the BOS Auditorium located at 198 S. Main St. in Yuma.