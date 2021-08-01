In a review of potential projects covered by federal pandemic relief funds, the Yuma County Board of Supervisors continues to prioritize the expansion of broadband across the county.
The supervisors agreed to hire a consultant to help steer the county through the broadband process. They authorized County Administrator Susan Thorpe to look into piggybacking on the City of Yuma’s contract with Kimley Horn, which is assisting the city with broadband planning.
As part of the American Rescue Plan Act, Yuma County was allocated $41.5 million, to be disbursed in two payments. The county received $20.8 million on June 9 and expects to receive the second payment in June 2022.
ARPA funds may be used to support public health costs, for example, funding COVID-19 mitigation efforts, medical expenses, behavioral healthcare, and certain public health and safety staff.
The funds may be used to invest in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure, making necessary investments to improve access to clean drinking water, support vital wastewater and stormwater infrastructure, and to expand access to broadband internet, among other projects.
The largest and most expensive project by far on the county’s preliminary list is the installation of a “middle mile broadband backbone” connecting Yuma, Somerton, San Luis, Wellton and unincorporated areas throughout the county. The intent is to make broadband fiber accessible to homes and businesses in the underserved and unserved areas.
ARPA funds likely will be used as a match in submitting for state and federal broadband grants. The estimated timeline is 6-24 months. Costs were yet to be determined.
The county and its partners on the broadband task force have worked together over the last few months and have issued a request for proposals for installing the broadband backbone across the region.
Thorpe noted that the RFP has received a great response from vendors. They are asking highly technical questions, and the county has realized it needs a broadband technical consultant to assist in responding to the technical questions, evaluating proposals and finalizing a contract with the selected vendor.
“The best, probably most logical alternative is to piggyback on the city’s contract with Kimley-Horn. Kimley-Horn designed the first Phase 1 of their broadband master plan so they would be able to come in quickly and work with us in this project,” Thorpe said.
The supervisors quickly agreed that the project requires expert knowledge. Supervisor Jonathan Lines noted that the county needs a “future proof” broadband that is not underbuilt and has multiple access points so they can go back in and fix things.
Another project on the preliminary list, under the sewer and water categories, is a loan to the Greater Yuma Port Authority for the buildout of remaining vacant lots in the Magrino Industrial Park. The loan would be paid back through the proceeds of lots sales. The sewer portion is estimated at $1.4 million and the water portion at $2.1 million. The project would be completed within six months.
Two projects fall under the water category, including a Somerton Housing Project that is estimated at $309,000 and would be completed within six months. The other is a potential grants shortfall of $1.5 million for the Tacna Water System. This project would be completed between 6-12 months. The projects on the preliminary list without broadband would total $5.3 million.
Thorpe presented other potential projects, including a website upgrade with an enhanced citizen request and response system; an ambulance for Tri-Valley Ambulance, a nonprofit in East County; environmental mitigation projects; Flood Control District stormwater projects and/or stormwater portions of roadway projects; and mental health programs and/or facilities.
Thorpe explained that currently the county has a restoration-to-competency program for the criminal justice system. “If we could do more on the preventive side, that would be helpful. There really isn’t a full-scale mental health program from a medical standpoint in the county,” she said.
She noted that Administrative Services Director Shannon Gunderman has been working with a committee on a potential mental health facility.
Under the COVID-19 mitigation and containment category, the county could purchase some items related to the Health Department, such as climate-controlled storage for personal protection equipment.
Thorpe asked the supervisors whether they wanted to add or eliminate other projects. Lines replied that he prefers to wait for the broadband numbers to come in before considering other projects. Thorpe said that $5.3 million for the listed projects plus broadband is “very doable.”
“We are looking at private sectors doing a significant investment because we’re actually helping them buy down the cost of service to the customer. They would have ongoing customers coming to that process. We expect to have private sector contributions as well as state grants and/or federal grants. Our money is just a piece of what would be needed. We don’t have to pay for the entire thing ourselves,” she said.
Porchas asked whether the other municipalities in the county would contribute to the cost, and Thorpe replied that they likely would since they would benefit from the project.
Pancrazi said she wanted the broadband to be affordable for residents. “That is the intent of this whole project,” Thorpe replied.
The county must submit the first ARPA report to the U.S. Treasury on Aug. 31. All ARPA funds must be obligated, although not incurred, by Dec. 31, 2024. All funds must be spent and all projects completed by Dec. 31, 2026.