The Yuma County Board of Supervisors indicated that expanding broadband is a priority with regard to potential projects that can be covered with recovery federal funds.
Yuma County expects to receive $41.5 million in direct aid from the American Rescue Plan Act, which is intended to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, including the public health and economic impacts.
The first half of funds are supposed to be delivered within 60 days of the Act’s adoption on March 11. The second half will be delivered at least one year after that date, according to a county staff report.
The supervisors on Monday discussed potential projects for using this money, however, the conversation was brief with the board pausing the conversation until after the U.S. Treasury issues more specific guidance as to how the funds can be used.
County Administrator Susan Thorpe explained that the county expects to receive more specific guidelines on May 10.
Chairman Tony Reyes agreed, but noted that they could start making a list.
Vice Chairman Martin Porchas pointed out that the federal government had already issued a short list outlining how the funds can be used. Projects must fall within the following categories:
- Respond to the COVID-19 emergency and address its economic effects, including through aid to households, small businesses, nonprofits, and industries such as tourism and hospitality.
- Provide premium pay to essential employees or grants to their employers. Premium pay cannot exceed $13 per hour or $25,000 per worker.
- Provide government services affected by a revenue reduction resulting from COVID-19.
- Make investments in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.
Thorpe noted that once the Treasury further explains the categories, “it’s probably going to get broader, not narrower, and I think that’s good. It gives us more opportunities to identify additional projects that might come under these categories.”
Reyes said that some projects will be difficult to fit into the categories, such as No. 3. “I think we need to get off of that one. It’s going to be difficult to prove we had a revenue reduction during the pandemic,” he said.
The county performed better than expected during the pandemic, a result of increased local spending, which officials attributed to the stimulus funds issued by the federal government and travel restrictions.
As for the first one, Reyes added, “That’s so broad that unless the Treasury defines that, it’s going to be way broad.”
Reyes said that the second category could be applied to the Sheriff’s Office and Health Department, as some of these employees worked the frontline and put in overtime during the peak of the pandemic.
But Thorpe noted that this category could also apply to community employers. “This provision actually talks about providing premium pay to essential employees or grants to their employers, so it’s not limited to county government. You could actually select some employers or businesses out in the community and pay them to pay the premium pay to their employees. So it’s very, very broad. I think that it would be difficult to start choosing which companies to provide premium pay for and which ones we’re not. That’s a really difficult one,” she said.
As for No. 4, Reyes said, “Broadband is easy for me.” But he added that “water and sewer is difficult” because the county doesn’t provide those services directly to residents. But he noted two potential projects that might be eligible, connecting the Orange Grove area to city sewer and plans for a new Tacna water distribution and treatment system.
Reyes also noted that although the initial guidelines don’t say projects need to be tied to the COVID-19 pandemic, they don’t know for sure.
Nevertheless, Reyes asked his fellow supervisors to come up with potential projects. “If you guys have a project out there that you think is going to need funds, bring it up quickly,” he said.
The initial list, as summed up by Reyes, included the Tacna water and Orange Grove projects, expanding broadband in the county, especially rural areas, and the Health Department. The supervisors have been discussing the renovation or reconstruction of the Health Department.
“I totally agree, but one of the things I don’t see here is building structures,” Porchas said.
Reyes reiterated the need for more guidance and added, “Now that we have an economic development person, we may start looking at how we can support the economic development areas outside of the city of Yuma, outside of San Luis and Somerton. The Foothills is a great area to look at and the outlying areas. We do have businesses, some are service businesses, outside the city limits, and they need some support,” Reyes said.
“The construction industry is really struggling right now with all the cost increases. It’s still part of that pandemic hit,” he noted.
Thorpe said that staff would bring the issue back to the supervisors at a future time.
In a related presentation, Diana Gomez, director of the county’s Public Health Services District, reported that about 142,000 people had been vaccinated in Yuma County, with about 63,000 now fully inoculated.
Gomez also shared that doctors can now order vaccine supply to administer in their offices, “another avenue for people to be able to access vaccines,” especially if they want to have a conversation with their provider, she said.
Reyes asked Gomez how soon she expected the vaccine to be available to children. Gomez explained that the Pfizer vaccine is approved for anyone over the age of 16 and that completed trials had proven the vaccine effective for kids ages 12-15. She expects authorization to start administering the shot to kids ages 12-15 in the next two weeks.
Gomez noted that Yuma County is a “young county” with many children, who are still able to contract and pass on the disease. Fortunately, she added, only in rare cases have infected children demonstrated symptoms.
Reyes noted that “most of those that want the vaccine already have it.” For those who are hesitating, he added, “We’re still not out of this totally. Please consider getting the vaccine, if not for yourself, for your family and relatives and friends.”