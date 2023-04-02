The Yuma County Board of Supervisors on Monday will receive an update on the status of the county’s broadband programs and initiatives, including progress on the middle-mile fiber progress.

The supervisors will also consider awarding a bid of $1.3 million for a rooftop air conditioning unit replacement project at the Yuma County Library District Main Library to Polar Cooling, the low bidder.

