The Yuma County Board of Supervisors on Monday will receive an update on the status of the county’s broadband programs and initiatives, including progress on the middle-mile fiber progress.
The supervisors will also consider awarding a bid of $1.3 million for a rooftop air conditioning unit replacement project at the Yuma County Library District Main Library to Polar Cooling, the low bidder.
The board will also consider the following consent calendar items:
• Acquisition of property located along the southern portion of the property at 111 S. Main St. at the appraised value of $35,612 by purchase or condemnation to provide code-required fire separation distance between the new Administration Services building and the existing Regency Main Street Cinema.
• Set a public hearing for May 1 at 9 a.m. to accept public comment on proposed Ordinance No. 2023-01, establishing a video service license fee for all video service providers and holdover cable operators.
• Authorize publication of the “Notice of Intent to Grant Franchise and License” to Arizona Public Service Company and set the date for consideration of action to grant the renewal of the franchise as May 22.
• Authorize an inspection service agreement with the Arizona Department of Housing to enforce installation standards for manufactured homes, factory built buildings, mobile homes and their accessory structures in the unincorporated area of Yuma County and authorize an addendum to the agreement to include Wellton.
In addition, the supervisors will hold public hearings and take action in the following planning and zoning cases:
• Cindy Parker requests a special use permit to allow a disguised wireless communication facility on 4.75 acres zoned Rural Area-20 Acre Minimum and located at 7222 E. County 2nd St. in Yuma.
• Luis Rodriguez, agent for Taco Trust 7-11-2019, requests to change the land use designation of 13,448 square feet located at 10550 S. Fortuna Road in Yuma from medium density residential to regional commercial. The applicant is also requesting that the property be rezoned from Manufactured Home Subdivision-4,500 Square Feet Minimum to General Commercial.
• Maha LLC requests the rezoning of a 15,000-square-foot parcel located on the south side of Columbia Avenue about 800 feet east of Center Street in Yuma from Manufactured Home Subdivision-10,000 Square Feet Minimum and Low Density Residential-20,000 Square Feet Minimum to Manufactured Home Subdivision-6,000 Square Feet Minimum.
The agenda also calls for updates on state and federal legislative issues.