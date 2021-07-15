According to Yuma police, the two young children who drowned Tuesday evening in a backyard swimming pool were brothers.
While the names of the brothers have not been released, one was a year old and the other was a 2-year-old.
The incident happened at approximately 5:30 p.m., with officers responding to the 1300 block of East 26th Place for a reported drowning.
When officers arrived on scene, they found two unresponsive children and began providing life-saving measures.
Both of the children were transported by ambulance to Yuma Regional Medical Center, where they were later pronounced dead.
No further information about the incident was immediately available.
This case is currently under investigation.
Anyone with any information about this case is encouraged to please contact the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.