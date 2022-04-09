Parts of the West Wetlands Park were temporarily closed Friday morning while firefighters from the Yuma Fire Department put out a brush fire that broke out shortly before sunrise.
According to YFD spokesperson Mike Erfert, just after 5 a.m. a fire was reported burning in the West Wetlands Park, east of the Playa Linda beachfront.
The area burning, which was estimated to be an acre or less, took firefighters about an hour to contain and control.
Erfert added that firefighters remained on scene throughout the morning working on spot fires and flare-ups.
“There were some additional smaller fires,” Erfert said.
The fire was initially found by City of Yuma Parks and Recreation employees, who acted quickly to report it and helped locate and extinguish other spot fires in the area.
While firefighters were on scene the entire park, including the Stewart Vincent Wolfe Creative Playground, the pond, walking trails, the boat ramp and beaches were closed.
As of 1 p.m., much of the park had been deemed safe and reopened. However, the trails and grounds between the boat ramp and Playa Linda remain closed to the public, with no estimation of when they will reopen.
There were no injuries reported and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.