A brush fire that has been burning along the Gila River bottom about 60 miles east of Yuma has consumed more than 2,100 acres and is about 50 percent contained, according to the Arizona Bureau of Land Management.
The fire, which began at approximately 7:15 a.m. on Friday, is burning chaparral and short grass in an area 10 miles northeast of Dateland and Interstate 8, and is believed to have been caused by lightning.
While there are no structures in danger, some power lines in the area could have initially been damaged or destroyed. Full containment is not expected until Saturday, April 17.
BLM spokesperson Chris Wonderly said there are currently 22 firefighters from the BLM, U.S. Forest Service, and Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management on scene, along with an engine, five water tenders and a helicopter.
While the fire is expected to continue burning northeast and southwest along the riverbed, Wonderly said firefighters have successfully completed burnout operations to reduce any vegetation in the area to assist with containment.
“There has been minor spread the past few days,” Wonderly said.
Firefighters will continue to monitor the containment lines, mop up any hotspots and conduct any suppression efforts needed