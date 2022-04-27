A small brush fire near Winterhaven burned approximately two acres Monday night and prompted a temporary closure of the Ocean-to-Ocean Bridge.
The fire, which was reported at approximately 10 p.m., was located in the vicinity of Quechan Road and Picacho Road on the Quechan Reservation.
Battalion Chief Juan Rodelo of the Imperial County Fire Department said while the fire did not endanger any structures, it did destroy a utility pole belonging to the Imperial Irrigation District.
“It took several hours to put the fire out, which just involved vegetation,” Rodelo said. “About 300 people were without power also.”
Rodelo said because the fire was on tribal land it was turned over to the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), when the federal agency’s firefighters arrived on scene.
The Imperial County Fire Department was assisted by the Yuma Fire Department, the Rural Metro Fire Department and the Holtville Fire Department.
The cause of the fire is unknown, and power has since been restored to the irrigation district customers who lost their electricity.