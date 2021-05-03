Firefighters from the Rural Metro Fire Department were battling a brush fire Sunday evening that was burning at the east Levee Road near S Avenue 5 E.
Fire Chief Tim Soule said the fire broke out at approximately 7 p.m. and has charred an estimated 5.9 acres.
The Bureau of Land Management and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service also sent firefighters to help battle the blaze.
While the fire will burn throughout the night, Chief Soule said firefighters expected to have it fully-contained before the end of the day.
"It won't be out, but depending on the amount of fuel and winds throughout the night, we should be able to keep it within the perimeter that has been established around it," Chief Soule said.
The fire remains on the north side of the levee.
While there were some structures that were initially endangered, none are currently.
There have been no reports of any injuries and the cause of the fire is still unknown at this time.
