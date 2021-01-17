The Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area will be conducting a hazardous fuels removal project within the Yuma East Wetlands Wildlife Conservation Area from Jan. 19 through March 15.
The project will include the removal of brush and dead vegetation to reduce fire hazard. Heavy machinery will be used during this project so temporary access restrictions will be in effect for safety reasons.
“Notice” signs for the upcoming project will be posted at trail access points to the Yuma East Wetlands and “Do Not Enter” signs will be posted where heavy machinery will be in operation.
The Heritage Area anticipates that the riverfront trail from Gateway Park to the Herb Guenther Overlook will only be restricted during mobilization of heavy equipment and, for the better part of the project, will remain open to the public.
Trail and conservation area restrictions will be in effect for areas indicated on the project map and may include temporary restricted access to the paved bike path.
“We appreciate the public’s understanding as we complete this important work to protect and conserve focal, covered Multi-Species Conservation Program wildlife species and threatened and endangered species,” YCNHA stated.