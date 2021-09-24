A tree trimmer’s bucket truck caught fire Thursday morning after making contact with live power lines.
According to the Yuma Fire Department, just before 11 a.m. firefighters were dispatched to the 2100 block of West 5th Place for a report of a crane on fire.
However, when firefighters arrived on scene they found a tree trimmer’s bucket truck on fire in the alley south of 5th Place.
Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire and keep it from spreading to any nearby residences or any other structures.
Investigators later determined that the boom section of the bucket truck had made contact with live power lines, causing it to ignite.
The person operating the bucket saw flames and was able to jump a few feet from it to the ground. There were no injuries,
The area surrounding the scene lost power, including at least one school.
The roadway in the 2100 block of 5th Place and the 500 block of 21st Avenue were closed down while emergency vehicles were still in the area.
