The fiscal year 2024 budget is on the Yuma City Council agenda for this Wednesday.
The agenda also calls for approval of the 2023 Community Development Block Grant and HOME Investment Partnerships Program Annual Action Plan, as required by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
The CDBG programmed activities total $961,291. The HOME budget for programmed activities total $419,714. Yuma expects to receive $890,871 in CDBG funding and will reallocate $70,420 of reprogrammed funds to projects that benefit city residents.
The Yuma County HOME Consortium expects to receive $378,564 in HOME funds and will reallocate $41,150 of reprogrammed funds to be used for housing activities throughout Yuma County. Yuma is the lead entity and administers the HOME Program on behalf of the committee.
The agenda also includes a resolution supporting the submission of an Arizona State Park Land and Water Conservation Fund grant application for $2.1 million in funding for the revitalization of Carver Park. The project’s total budget is $4.3 million, with a $2.2 million city match.
The council will also be asked to approve an Economic and Historic Downtown Redevelopment Agreement with Gowan Company, which plans to expand operations of its headquarters in downtown Yuma. The agreement provides Gowan a rebate up to $40,000 in construction sales tax expenses and an economic development grant of $20,000 in recognition of the project’s high wages.
One ordinance will be introduced, a Call for a Special Election to be held Nov. 8, as an all-mail ballot election. Voters will be asked to determine whether to amend the Yuma City Charter Article VI (Sections 3c and 14a) and Article VIII (Section 2) according to the following recommendations from the Charter Review Committee:
• Article VI, Section 3c – Designating the city attorney to serve at the pleasure of the mayor and City Council rather than the city administrator.
• Article VI, Section 14a – Changing the mayor’s compensation to 60% of the compensation provided to the Yuma County Board of Supervisors and the council member’s compensation equal to 30% of the compensation provided to the Yuma County Board of Supervisors.
• Article VIII, Section 2 – Providing City Council discretion to pay six-month’s salary as severance for a city administrator. The current charter provision limits this amount to two-months.
TO WATCH AND PARTICIPATE REMOTELY
Meetings can also be viewed remotely with participation through Zoom. Those wishing to speak at the public hearing or on any agenda item via Zoom must submit an email request to publiccomment@yumaaz.gov an hour prior to the start of the meeting. To view the meeting through Zoom, go to https://cityofyuma.zoom.us/, click on “Calendar,” then select the meeting and click “Join.”