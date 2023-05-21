The Yuma County Board of Supervisors on Monday will decide whether to adopt the Tentative Budget for Fiscal Year 2023/24 and what to name the Foothills Multi-Purpose Complex currently being developed into a new park.
The Tentative Budget includes a combined property tax rate of $3.5508 with no increase in the tax rate. The final adopted budget is scheduled for adoption on June 19.
The supervisors are also expected to set the date and time for a combined public hearing on the 2023/24 Tentative Budget and Truth-in-Taxation property tax levy as Monday, June 19, at 9 a.m.
The Foothills Multi-Purpose Complex is being developed at the corner of Foothills Boulevard and the South Frontage Road. The Parks and Recreation Advisory Commission discussed renaming the complex and came up with the following suggestions for the supervisors to consider: Foothills Historic Trails Park, Fortuna Foothills County Park, Yuma Foothills Community Park, Fortuna Park, Historic Trails County Park, Yuma County Historic Trails Park, Historic Trails Park, Heritage Trails County Park, Foothills Historic Trails County Park, Foothills Community Park and Foothills DeAnza Trails Park.
As the Housing Board, the supervisors will consider adopting the amended Low Rent Public Housing Admissions and Continued Occupancy Policy according to the most recent federal regulations for the three Yuma County Housing Department’s Developments: Valley Vista Apartments, 2050 W. Main St., Somerton; Moctezuma Apartments, 345 E. Cesar Chavez Blvd., San Luis; and Pecan Shadows Apartments, 2650 W. 3rd St., Yuma.
The agenda also calls for updates on state and federal legislative issues.
In addition, the board will consider the following consent calendar items:
• An intergovernmental agreement for election services between the Board of Supervisors, Yuma County Recorder and the City of Yuma, effective Jan. 1, 2023, to Dec. 31, 2027, with automatic renewal for one successive five-year term.
• Granting a public service franchise and license to Arizona Public Service Company for a term of 25 years, to expire May 22, 2048.
• An intergovernmental agreement between with the City of Yuma to provide application of corrective or preventive maintenance to city and county rural roadways for a period of five years starting on May 22 and expiring on May 22, 2028, with possible renewal for an additional five-year term.
• Authorize Sheriff Leon Wilmot to negotiate and enter into a contract with Security Design Consulting, in the amount of $185,570, for consulting services to help with the development of the Detention Center Security System Upgrade.
• A contract for physician services for the Yuma County Detention Center to AB MED Healthcare Solutions in the amount of $14,400 per 80-hour month and authorize the sheriff to enter into a contract subject to legal review.
• An amendment to the payment agreement with the Greater Yuma Port Authority for the Magrino Industrial Park, extending the first principal and interest payment due date from May 16, 2023, to July 16, 2023, incorporating the revised payment schedule to reflect the extended due date, subject to legal review.
Public comments may be made in person or submitted by email at: publiccomment@yumacountyaz.gov. The email forms of public comment will be accepted until 8 a.m. the morning of the meeting. All public comments will be read aloud during the meeting.