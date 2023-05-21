The Yuma County Board of Supervisors on Monday will decide whether to adopt the Tentative Budget for Fiscal Year 2023/24 and what to name the Foothills Multi-Purpose Complex currently being developed into a new park.

The Tentative Budget includes a combined property tax rate of $3.5508 with no increase in the tax rate. The final adopted budget is scheduled for adoption on June 19.

