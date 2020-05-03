At its Monday meeting, the Yuma County Board of Supervisors will consider whether to move ahead with a COVID-altered budget and what to seek assistance for with upcoming Community Development Block Grant applications.
The budget, which will be presented by the Yuma County Chief Financial Officer Gil Villegas, will be a recommended budget for fiscal year 2020-2021. It has the numbers revised to account for the loss in revenue caused by the shock local businesses took with the current pandemic and stay-at-home orders.
Villegas said that the county is budgeting with a forecasted loss of 50 percent to local sales tax, one of the main sources of revenue for the county. Overall, the county is expecting a loss of between $2.8 and $5 million in revenue to the general fund for the upcoming fiscal year.
The county also relies on help from many federal, state and private grants, and the board of supervisors will be deciding what needs priority for the annual Community Development Block Grant that the county gets from the US Department of Housing and Urban Development.
In February, the board of supervisors prioritized seeking grant money for Gadsden Park improvements, a cooler replacement for the Yuma Community Food Bank and rehab projects for Comite De Bien Estar. The board also considered priorities for more selective applications, and those priorities were set on getting funding for owner-occupied housing rehabilitation in the county and the Tacna water infrastructure project.
The board will decide on Monday whether to submit the applications for the listed projects. Any funding would be delivered to the county for the next calendar year as the application and selection process goes through the next six months. The grants the county could receive range from around $100,000 for smaller projects to $1.9 million for the Tacna water infrastructure project. The owner-occupied housing rehab funding would be $500,000.
The board will also hold a public hearing for a grant application for an improvement project in Tacna focused on water needs in the area. The application is separate from the CDBG, but the success of that grant application will determine if they reduce the application asks for with this grant, which comes through a US Department of Agriculture program. The Yuma County Public Works Department is expected to seek $5.4 million from the grant for land acquisition and the design and construction of a new water treatment system for Tacna.
The meeting will be at 9 a.m. on Monday, May 4. The public can see the meeting on Facebook Live or Yuma 77, which is available on the county website. The public can also attend the meeting at 198 S Main St. to make a public comment, but anybody who is there will be asked to wait outside until they are asked to speak to maintain social distancing practices.