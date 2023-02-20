The Yuma County Board of Supervisors, meeting on Wednesday due to the Presidents Day holiday, will get a budget update, with topics including inflation, revenues and expenditures.

The supervisors will also consider purchasing property or an easement between the future Yuma County Administration Services and the existing Regency Main Street Cinemas on Main Street to provide the setback required by fire codes.

