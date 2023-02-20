The Yuma County Board of Supervisors, meeting on Wednesday due to the Presidents Day holiday, will get a budget update, with topics including inflation, revenues and expenditures.
The supervisors will also consider purchasing property or an easement between the future Yuma County Administration Services and the existing Regency Main Street Cinemas on Main Street to provide the setback required by fire codes.
Another action on the agenda is a resolution authorizing the bond sale for construction of the Tacna Water Infrastructure Improvements project.
The meeting will include a public hearing on the Yuma County 2030 Comprehensive Plan. The supervisors plan to review and possibly the plan.
In addition, the agenda calls for updates on Greater Yuma Economic Development Corporation activities and state and federal legislative issues.
The board will also consider the following consent calendar items:
– Award contract in the amount of $266,260 for the Justice Center Roofing Project to Gorman Roofing Services.
– Authorize participation in the City of Yuma’s Pavement Preservation Services Contract Bid for about 739,640 square yards of slurry seal at an estimated cost of $1.8 million.
– Award the pavement marking contract to Hulxe Construction Services as the primary contractor and Franklin Striping as the secondary contractor for pavement marking services for the 2023 and 2024 calendar year.
– Approve the Global Opioid Settlement Agreements with Allergan, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Walgreen, Walmart and CVS as part of multi-district litigation.
Public comments may be made in person or submitted by email at: publiccomment@yumacountyaz.gov. The email forms of public comment will be accepted until 8 a.m. the morning of the meeting. All public comments will be read aloud during the meeting.