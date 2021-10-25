In the second of two hearings held by the Yuma Planning and Zoning Commission on the decennial update of the city’s general plan, a local contractor stressed the urgent need for military and multi-family housing.
The general plan is a policy document and guide for the development of Yuma. It contains city information and maps that address general plans, goals, objectives and policies for the development of the city and action items to reach those goals.
The intention of the update is to reflect current demographics, recent built and natural environment changes, development that has occurred over time and updated projections for future community needs.
Principal planner Jennifer Albers and assistant planner Erika Peterson briefed the commission on changes to the proposed update that occurred since the first hearing. These included fixing errors and changes based on public comments and feedback from GIS staff.
Jeff Snow of Hall’s General Contractors spoke at length, questioning the mention of “future projects” that have not been talked about for more than a decade.
Albers pointed out that some projects take time, for example, Cielo Verde, termed a future project in 1997, is now being built. She noted that the city anticipates those listed as future projects will be developed at some point.
Snow also questioned what appeared to be requirements for buried utility transmission lines and bicycle pathways in subdivisions, noting the increased cost to new development.
“The general plan is a guiding document. It doesn’t regulate any new development codes or fees,” Albers replied, noting that bike paths or underground utilities are regulated through the rezoning and subdivision development processes.
“There are many parts of our community and our growing areas where you don’t see those power lines down the alleyways because we don’t have alleyways. All those lines are underground,” she said. “We would like to see that into the future.”
Snow noted a portion of the plan that prohibits new housing developments in noise contours around the Marine Corps Air Station. “How can the growth areas of the cities be located beneath the noise contours if we’re not going to have development in the noise contours? It doesn’t make any sense to me,” he said.
He pointed out that enlisted personnel are having difficulty affording housing in Yuma. With 102 families on the MCAS waiting list, base housing is not an option for some families, Snow said. He noted that apartments and “missing middle housing,” such as townhomes, accessory dwellings and condos, are not widely available in Yuma County within the distance allowed by the military.
Snow pointed to a housing study that indicates that the lack of housing will be exacerbated in the near future. “This is a quote, within the next five years at least one thousand Marines and families will require affordable and adequate housing opportunities.’ Again quoting, ‘Added to this is the fact that Yuma County’s inventory of multifamily housing is extremely limited,’” he said.
“One Marine was quoted as saying, ‘We want to live in town, but the cost of housing is ridiculously high.’ We agree. The cost of housing across the country is up, depending on which statistics you want to look at, in the last 12 to 18 months, anywhere from 18% to 22%. It’s not much different here in Arizona or Yuma. We’re up in the high double-digit increases in the last 12 to 18 months. Housing really is getting expensive. The pandemic has exacerbated some of the weaknesses that were already in the housing system,” he added.
Snow asked the city to look into a Marine Corps policy that allows housing under the military noise contours. In response, Albers noted that the city has to follow state statutes on what can occur around military airports. “Although the Marine Corps order might allow different flexibility, according to Mr. Snow, in different places, we still have the statute to follow that does not allow new residential development within the 65 decimal noise contours,” she said.
Snow also expressed concerns with student and multifamily housing. He noted that Arizona Western College currently houses 100 out of the nearly 11,000 students enrolled, which is less than 1% of the student body. At best, AWC can house less than 3% of the student body.
He noted that the general plan indicates few options for multifamily housing around the college, diminishing housing choices among students who would like to live near campus.
As for multifamily housing, Snow again pointed to the housing study, noting that since 2013, only 1% of building permits issued in the city have been for multi-family while the general plan advocates for walkable neighborhoods close to schools and employment.
“We’re going to note for the record, in front of this group and the City Council, we have multiple times brought a project forward to the city for multifamily housing within walking distance of AWC and have had it turned down,” Snow said.
He indicated that the housing study pointed to a need for 800 new rental units and 1,600 new ownership units, with 23,000 renters in Yuma wishing to become homeowners.
Snow asked the city to consider more medium and high density land. “The urban growth boundaries have not been meaningfully changed since the 1980s. That’s a long time especially considering the challenges and struggles we’re having trying to provide housing for workforce folks,” he said.
Albers responded that while the city is not seeing development pressure, it would like more medium and higher density units available. “The plan allows it, but it’s our zoning code that’s going to make that change. So there’s an action item to amend our code to make that more flexible, to allow smaller lot sizes so we can increase that density, so we get additional multifamily rental units or condos or townhomes available,” she explained.
Commissioner Branden Freeman thanked the Hall’s and other contractors for their “thorough and helpful” comments and for their “time and effort in participating in the plan update.”
Chairman Chris Hamel concurred, noting that this is not the area of expertise for most commissioners. “You are the subject matter experts that are going to give us concerns and comments that you have so we can take them back to the staff,” he said.
The commission voted 4-0, with three absent, to recommend adoption of the general plan as presented. It will now go before the council for final adoption.