Exercise needn’t always be tedious, it can be fun, too.
That’s the message that Crane School District Nutrition Director Michael Clark wanted to send when he applied for the Hometown Grant from Fuel Up to Play 60. One happy notification later and Clark’s application earned not only $5,000 for H.L. Suverkrup, but a special visit from the Arizona Cardinals too.
Through a collaboration with the Dairy Council of Arizona and the National Football League, the grant helps school districts encourage kids to play for 60 minutes a day and to eat healthy.
“It pairs a lot with that whole concept of what I try to get kids to do within our schools,” Clark said. “And that is, you know, not just to eat, but eat with purpose. And that if they’re hungry, we want them to get the opportunity to eat, but we also want them to play and we want them to feel good.”
After school on Thursday, 150 Suverkrup students had the chance of a lifetime to play with two Cardinals Alumni–former running back Marcel Shipp and former tight end Ben Patrick, who scored a touchdown once in the Super Bowl, two Cardinals cheerleaders and their mascot, Big Red himself. The camp event allowed kids to practice football drills and get a taste for what the Cardinals do.
HLS Principal Trish Valentin explained that parents, marines and members from Cibola High School’s Future Farmers of America volunteered, helping guide and cheer students that participated in the camp. She also noted that kids were selected based on their interest and feels that everyone who wanted to participate did.
“We do a lot of support football, so [the Cardinals] want to be able to support the school,” she said. “Especially because a lot of our kids have never even been out of Yuma, you know? So the fact that they’re coming here for our students is just the most amazing thing.”
Horace Raymond, director of community relations for the Arizona Cardinals, shared that the Cardinals especially like to visit places outside of Maricopa County whenever possible in an effort to connect with fans and make an impact.
“It’s very important for us to at least make our presence felt whenever we can, you know? It’s the Arizona Cardinals; it’s not the Phoenix Cardinals anymore,” he said.
Raymond explained that the $5,000 given to Crane have been given in addition to the special visit by the Cardinals. The district is able to use the funds however they see fit, which most likely will involve purchasing additional physical education equipment.
“We’re just here to spread a little love, spread some Cardinals cheer to Yuma and come and connect with our fans, come and connect with the kids, get them to play for 60 minutes at least,” Raymond said. “We’re able to present some grant money to the school and we’re looking forward to having a nice day.”
If the kids’ loud enthusiasm for Big Red and the laughter and smiles on the Cardinals Alumni’s faces were anything to go by, it was indeed a very nice day.
