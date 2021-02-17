The Bureau of Reclamation’s Yuma Area Office will be dredging a 50-acre area of water upstream of the Imperial Dam beginning in mid to late March and is urging river users to use caution when recreating in the area.
“We have not dredged above the dam for many years, so it is due,” said USBR spokesperson Doug Hendrix. “There is a fairly sizable accumulation of sediment above the dam on both the Arizona and California side.”
Dredging will take place from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. from Monday through Thursday over the next two years, with Hendrix saying that an estimated 1.2 million cubic yards of sediment will be removed from the site during the operation.
“We don’t anticipate dredging to occur on Fridays, Saturdays or Sundays because our river operation crews don’t work on those days and the high amount of recreational activity that typically happens on weekends.”
The USBR does not anticipate closing recreational access to the river near the dredging site, however, river use in the area near the work site will be closely regulated.
In dredging the river at this location, a large, floating barge-type dredge, support boats and a waste pipeline will be used to remove accumulated sediment from the river channel and bank line area directly above the dam.
The equipment will be launched from a site near Hidden Shores RV Park, on the Arizona side of the Colorado River, approximately 20 miles north of Yuma.
“We have put the dredge in the water and will be hooking up the vacuum and other support equipment over the next several weeks,” Hendrix said.
Operational noise is expected to be minimal. For safety reasons, river recreational users and watercraft operators are also urged to exercise extreme caution and to stay clear of all dredging operations.
As an additional safety measure, navigational hazards in the river channel and around the dredging equipment will be illuminated at night.
Hendrix explained that removing the sediment is necessary to ensure continued and efficient delivery of Colorado River water through the All-American and Gila Gravity Main canal headworks.
These two canals, he continued, provide water to approximately 600,000 acres of farmland in southern Arizona and the surrounding Yuma area.
The dredging barge and equipment, prior to being relocated, had been in use the past several years to dislodge accumulated silt in the Laguna Stifling Basin.
