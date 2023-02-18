Mathletics is going strong in Yuma if the rapid-fire math solving Friday afternoon’s MATHCOUNTS competition is anything to go by. The Western Arizona Chapter competition was open to 6th through 8th grade students in Yuma County and saw participation from Centennial Middle School, Crane Middle School, Gowan Science Academy, Salida Del Sol Elementary, Southwest Junior High School and Wellton Elementary School.
After team, individual and speed round competitions at Arizona Western College’s Schoening Conference Center, Centennial 8th grader Charles Burge was named the first place winner for both the individual competition and the countdown round.
“I’m a bit surprised I got first on both considering there’s that other school, Southwestern, that got a lot of kids into the top 10,” Burge said. “I’m surprised I got first in the buzzer round. And I know it was close because I saw them check like who did it first and identified that it was me on the last question.”
The countdown round, or speed or buzzer round, is perhaps the most intense part of the competition since participants are given only 45 seconds to respond to math questions. One such question? If a=16 and b=9, what is the value of [2(√a+√b)+a-b]/21? Any guesses?
A moment will be allowed for those who wish to simulate the experience. Meanwhile, Burge said he wasn’t really nervous about it in the moment.
“Depends. Most of the time, I’m nerved about something the days before it,” he said. “Like I’m worried about it coming up; not really on the day then because I know that nerves won’t help me then.”
Back to that countdown round question, the answer is 1. If you got that, you might be on par with a Yuma County mathlete!
AWC Associate Dean of Math, Science, Engineering and Wellness Physical Education Joann Chang served as master of ceremonies for the event and has done so for the past five competitions. Elaborating on the skills of Yuma’s mathletes, she finds that the kids are still doing alright despite COVID.
“I say it’s been difficult with the pandemic because I think we just had a break and I don’t think we really got a good feel for how many students had stayed within the mathematics field,” she said. “But just from today, I would say that we’ve kept our mathematics and STEM interest very up there and at a high level. I know that many of our instructors at the middle school level have done a very great job re-engaging our students in this type of competition and keeping them in touch with the STEM fields.”
As for the types of math problems students like Charles were solving, she noted there was a lot of algebra and even some trigonometry.
“Some students, depending on their aptitude, can already start precalculus in middle school depending on their level of of aptitude,” Chang added. “... It’s very impressive the depth of knowledge that these students are retaining. So in the countdown, they only have 45 seconds to answer the question. For me, as the emcee who’s reading the questions, I’m always, always impressed with how quickly they answer those questions. Especially for those that just immediately press the buzzer. I’m always impressed!”
“They’re very, very, very bright children,” said Cynthia Baisi, administrative supervisor for the Yuma County Engineering Department.
The brightest of the mathletes who competed in the event will also be advancing to a state MATHCOUNTS competition. When asked about it, Charles Burge had commented that he’s “almost definitely going to state which I’m dreading more!”
Before Friday’s competition, Burge explained that he learned of MATHCOUNTS in November or December and had been approached about competing. Preparing for the competition mostly involved practicing the last few weeks but he might be looking at doing more for state. But even as a student, he’s already motivated to do well.
“I generally do well, I like to do well, I put pressure on myself to do well,” he said. “Sometimes it’s hard when I’m introduced to something new. It can be very frustrating as I see other people going, ‘Ah, yes.’ And I don’t get it, I don’t see how they got from point A to point B. And I want to know.”
Burge also shared that he likes “the satisfaction of getting it right.” A lover of all sciences with an aptitude for math, he currently hopes to become an engineer someday – “maybe electrical or civil.”
Such dreams are the kinds that the MATHCOUNTS Chapter coordinators and sponsors hope to encourage.
In addition to Burge, school teams and other individual students were awarded at the event. The awards given are as follows:
In teams of four competing against each other
1st – Gowan Science Academy
2nd – Southwest Junior High School
3rd – Centennial Middle School
Individual competition winners
The Western Arizona MATHCOUNTS Chapter encourages all Yuma middle schools to participate in future competitions. To do so, visit https://www.mathcounts.org/ and seek the Western Arizona chapter. Registration begins in fall and closes in December.