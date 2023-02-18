Mathletics is going strong in Yuma if the rapid-fire math solving Friday afternoon’s MATHCOUNTS competition is anything to go by. The Western Arizona Chapter competition was open to 6th through 8th grade students in Yuma County and saw participation from Centennial Middle School, Crane Middle School, Gowan Science Academy, Salida Del Sol Elementary, Southwest Junior High School and Wellton Elementary School.

After team, individual and speed round competitions at Arizona Western College’s Schoening Conference Center, Centennial 8th grader Charles Burge was named the first place winner for both the individual competition and the countdown round.

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

