Yuma resident Marci Rios, who sells insurance for New York Life, is upset that someone broke into his office and stole some of his property.
What truly upsets him the most, however, is what was taken and what those items mean to him.
“I’m in shock. Whoever it was took items that money can’t replace,” said Rios, who has become great friends with many of his customers,. “I guess bad things do happen to everyone.”
One of the items Rios is most distraught over is the loss of a pocket watch he carried. In the lid was a picture of his mother Juliana, taking the oath to become a U.S. citizen in 1999, when she was 87 years old.
“Whenever I would look to see what time it was, I would see that picture of my mom,” Rios said. “It doesn’t mean anything to anyone except me.”
Rios said the break-in happened sometime over the weekend of April 10 and 11, but he didn’t find out about it until he arrived to work on April 12.
“As I got close to the door of my office I could see it wasn’t completely closed,” Rios said. “Whoever did it used a crowbar to open the door.”
Instead of going inside his office, which is at the corner of 4th Avenue and 16th Street, Rios called the landlord of the property and they waited in the hallway together until Yuma police arrived.
Also missing was a necklace that was given to Rios in 1970 by the Morgan family as a graduation gift.
He explained that the Morgan family, who ran the Morgan Store, was the first family he met when he moved to the United States from San Luis Rio Colorado, Mexico.
They were very supportive of him becoming a U.S. citizen, he recalled fondly, and helped him fill out the application. They even paid for the stamps.
“I wore that necklace the day I took the oath of citizenship,” Rios said.
Among the other items that were also stolen was a pen autographed by then-President George W. Bush, which had been used to sign immigration legislation.
During that same trip to Washington, D.C., Robert Mueller, who was the director of the FBI at the time. also gave Rios his lapel pin. That was stolen as well.
“That was the first time I met President Bush,” Rios said. “I also met him both times he came to Yuma.”
The burglars also stole all of his model cars, which he had been collecting since he was a child; a mint-condition dollar coin that had been given to him by a friend; and numerous $2 bills that had been passed down to him after his father had passed away.
Rios kept the $2 bills under a glass on one of the tables in his office.
“I had just bought a new cellphone about five months ago, and that was stolen also,” Rios said.
There are 21 U.S. Border Patrol Sectors in the United States and Rios has visited 15 of them. To commemorate his visits, the chiefs of each of those sectors had given him what is known as a “Chief’s Coin.” Those were also stolen, along with a framed collection of 100 pictures of Marilyn Monroe, which had been hanging on a wall in a back room of the office.
Over the years, Rios has helped more than 8,500 immigrants from around the world become U.S. citizens, at no charge to them. At last count, the new citizens came from 49 countries, including Japan, Holland, Spain, Italy, Brazil, India, Vietnam, Korea, England, Canada, Mexico and several African nations.
He has given each of them a lapel pin in the shape of a U.S. flag and had recently ordered a box of 500 more, which was also taken.
“I tell them that I’m giving them their first U.S. flag and I want you to wear it when you take your oath of citizenship,” Rios said. “I help about 250 people a year become citizens, so that would have lasted me another two to three years.”
Although still upset over the incident, Rios is asking the burglar to please return his keepsakes, no questions asked.
Since his office was not equipped with an alarm or surveillance cameras, the burglar had plenty of time to ransack his place.
Now, however, Rios said he is planning to install both.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.