The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office says the man wanted in connection to a commercial burglary has been found and taken into custody, along with a woman suspected of being his accomplice.
Lt. Sam Pavlak said that at approximately 8:22 a.m. on Wednesday sheriff office investigators located Shawn Tavender and Nicole Mothersole at a residence in the 12000 block of Eeast 34th Place.
During the course of the investigation, Pavlask said it was learned that Mothersole was possibly an accomplice to the commercial burglary that Tavender allegedly committed on Monday.
YCSO said both Tavender and Mothersole were also identified as the individuals who fled from law enforcement on Tuesday,, after crashing a Hyundai Tucson in the 11300 block of South Avenue 9E.
Tavender was arrested and booked into the Yuma County jail on two counts of burglary, two counts of theft, two counts of criminal trespass, one count of criminal damage and one count of unlawful flight from law enforcement.
He also had a misdemeanor warrant for his arrest for default in payment.
Mothersole was arrested and booked into the Yuma County jail on one count of conspiracy to commit burglary.
On Monday, at approximately 4 a.m. Tavender allegedly entered a secured business yard in the 11000 block of South Shadow Avenue and removed several tools from vehicles in the lot.
He was an occupant of a back Hyundai Tucson at the time, YSCO said.
The following day, on Tuesday, at approximately 10:45 a.m., deputies observed a black Hyundai Tucson in the area of 46th Street and Hunter Avenue and attempted a traffic stop.
The vehicle, however, refused to stop and fled at a high-rate of speed until becoming disabled in the area of the 11300 block of South Avenue 9E after colliding with a retention basin.
Both occupants of the vehicle, a male and a female, fled the area on foot. The male who fled was believed to be Tavender.
An extensive search of the area was conducted by deputies, Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents and Yuma police, but neither of the individuals were located.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.