The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a burglary suspect.
The suspect, identified as 34-year-old Joshua Fertig, is wanted for a residential burglary that took place over the weekend.
According to Lt. Samuel Pavlak, at approximately 9:11 p.m. on Sunday Fertig entered a residence in the 10500 block of S. Emerald Avenue in Yuma and removed several firearms.
He was seen leaving the residence in a gray Mazda RX8.
The sheriff’s office recommends the public not to approach Fertig because he may be armed.
Anyone with information regarding this incident, or if you observe Fertig, please contact the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at (928) 783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous. You can also visit our website at www.yumacountysheriff.org to submit an anonymous tip.
